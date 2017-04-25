Investigation underway after remains found in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities in Trigg County are investigating whether remains found on the side of a road are human.

The discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. by the property owner of an area along Oak Grove Church Road.

The remains were collected and turned over to the coroner to be examined by the medical examiner’s office to confirm if they are human.

Several properties in the area have been searched so far, according to the Kentucky State Police. The search is ongoing for further evidence in the case.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Brian Hill. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.