Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on I-24 West near Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist dies Tuesday night after colliding with a car on Interstate 24 West near the Bell Road exit.

Metro police told News 2 the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. when witnesses reported seeing a motorcycle a white car travelling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle reportedly hit another car, causing the car to spin out and hit a guardrail. The motorcyclist was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. His identity was not immediately known.

The driver of the car the bike hit suffered minor injuries.

Police say the white car seen speeding with the motorcycle left the scene of the crash.

As of 10:30 p.m., only one lane of I-24 West was open to traffic. The remaining lanes are expected to stay closed until at least 1 a.m.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.