NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family got out of their house as it burned because of their smoke detector.

The fire started at a home on Edgewood Avenue in Nashville just after 10:30 Monday night.

According to Nashville Fire Department, a woman and her granddaughter got out of the house uninjured.

Firefighters believe the home can be be livable, but those residents are staying with other family members.

The fire started in the kitchen, but investigators have not given an exact cause.