Franklin police use video to charge man with reckless driving

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old has been arrested after driving his car erratically when leaving a Cars and Coffee event in Franklin last month.

According to Franklin Police, Tahj Turnley has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon while showing off for a group of people near the Carmike Thoroughbred Theater on March 4.

Cell phone video shows Turnley making a right turn at a red light and skidding within a couple feet of bystanders in the grass. The video shows many of those bystanders jumping back to avoid the car.

Turnley is currently out on bond, but is scheduled to be in court May 4th.