Driver wanted in deadly Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –A search is underway for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night along Murfreesboro Pike.

According to Metro Police, a man had been staying at a homeless camp in the area and was told to leave because he had been drinking.

As the man tried to cross Murfreesboro Pike near Vultee Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said there were no witnesses and do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.

The victim has not been identified, and police are looking at surveillance to find a suspect.

Police are asking for people to look for cars with damage and ask the public to call CrimeStoppers with any information.