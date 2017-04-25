Driver pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed scooter rider

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman accused in a hit-and-run accident involving a Nashville nurse riding a scooter last year summer has pleaded guilty.

Cortney Barrett entered a guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, and tampering with evidence before Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge David Bragg.

Two other charges against the 25-year-old woman her were dismissed.

State prosecutors said Elise Denton was hit by Barrett and dragged for about a half of mile as she rode her scooter along Lowery Street in Smyrna. Barrett is alleged to have stopped, removed the wreckage and drove away. Police said Denton’s body was then run over by a second vehicle.

Barrett is also asking the court for diversion.

“Diversion is where you are put on probation for a period of time set by the court with whatever conditions the Judge imposes,” explained Rutherford County assistant District Attorney General J. Paul Newman.

He continued, “If you successfully complete the diversion, the court will dismiss the charges and have them expunged or removed from the public record. If you do not successfully complete diversion the judge will re-sentence the defendant to either straight probation or time to serve.”

Newman said he will oppose diversion at Barrett’s sentencing hearing.

The family of the 29-year-old victim said after the hearing, it’s like Barrett “got away with murder.”

The family also plans to lobby Tennessee lawmakers seeking a change to the penalty in charge of leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death.

Barrett is facing a Class C felony, which only carries a two-year jail sentence, because it would have been hard for the state to prove recklessness.

The tampering with evidence charge carries a much greater sentence.

Barrett will be sentenced June 30.

She remains free on bond.