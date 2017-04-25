Derrick Henry still absent at Titans facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s week two of voluntary workouts for the Tennessee Titans and the only player not there continues to be running back Derrick Henry.

The Heisman Trophy winner is still at Alabama finishing up class.

How big of an issue it is remains up for debate.

When asked about Henry’s absence Tuesday head coach Mike Mularkey simply said, “No” when asked if Henry was around and then, “No” when asked if they had talked.

Mularkey did later expand on why no call had been made saying, ”I didn’t reach out to Derrick. All of the players know our schedule; know what we are doing daily. I didn’t feel like I need to follow up, he’s been informed as everybody has.”

If there is a rift between player and team, Mularkey did not sound like it would impact Henry’s future with the team saying his status was “great” and “[he had a] very, very good season last year. I think he has grown immensely in the last couple of years. It shows up in his play and how he handles himself really on and off the field, he’s been great in this locker room.”

While Mularkey said he has no plan to call Henry he said he would “absolutely” talk to him if the Titan called.

Just how voluntary these workouts are really depends on who you ask, but ultimately the head coach conceded this is Henry’s choice to make.

“He doesn’t have to. None of them have to, so, again, we got a good group going on, working right now, he’s from what I understand, he’s in school and I don’t think there’s anything negative about that,” Mularkey said.

Nothing negative except being the only Titan to skip voluntary workouts.