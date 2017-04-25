Dates announced for firefly phenomenon viewing in Smoky Mountains

ELKMONT, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Great Smokey Mountains National Park have announced the dates for viewing the fireflies that light up at the same time each year.

The Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously, come out each year in late May or early June.

Since 2006, access to the Elkmont area has been limited to shuttle service beginning at Sugarlands Visitor Center during the eight days of predicted peak activity in order to reduce traffic congestion and minimize disturbance to the unique insects during the critical two-week mating period.

All visitors who wish to view the fireflies at Elkmont must have a parking pass distributed through the lottery system at http://www.recreation.gov.

The lottery will be open for applications from Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. until Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

A total of 1,800 vehicle passes will be available for the event, which includes 1,768 regular-parking passes (225 per day) which admit one passenger vehicle up to 19 inches in length with a maximum of six occupants, and 32 large-vehicle parking passes (four per day) which admit one large vehicle (RV, mini-bus, etc.) from 19 to 30 inches in length, with a maximum of 24 occupants.

Lottery applicants must apply for either a regular-parking pass or large-vehicle parking pass and then may choose two possible dates to attend the event over the eight-day viewing period.

