Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to retire from NASCAR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season.

Hendrick Motorsports, Earnhardt Jr.’s racing team, made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Earnhardt Jr. has competed for 18 seasons and raced more than 600 races.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, his last race will be Nov. 19th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined for half of the 2016 season due to a concussion he sustained in a crash that year.