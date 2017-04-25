Caregiver charged with forgery, ID theft by TBI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former caregiver has been arrested and charged after she reportedly stole a check from a patient and cashed it.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Tameka Jones in April of last year after complaints of “abuse/financial exploitation.”

During the investigation, TBI found that Jones stole and cashed a check for $800.

Jones, 49, was charged with forgery, identity theft and abuse or neglect of an impaired adult. She turned herself in to authorities on Sunday.

She is out or jail on $5,000 bond.