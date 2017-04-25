Belmont University unveils new tourist attraction, learning tool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont University has a new tourist attraction and learning tool.

On Tuesday, the university unveiled its “Gallery of Iconic Guitars.” County music stars Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs helped kick off the new exhibit.

The exhibit features more than 100 unique and vintage stringed instruments.

“A lot of people talk about Belmont and they think about music,” Gill said. “It’s infiltrated in a huge way. Don’t think there’s a better place that you could have thought of.”

The grandson of composer Jerome Kern donated over $10 million to pay for the exhibit.