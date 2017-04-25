2 men arrested for statutory rape in Elizabethton human trafficking case

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested in Knoxville on statutory rape and solicitation charges amid a human trafficking investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it was contacted Sunday by the Knoxville Police Department with information about a possible case involving juvenile females.

An investigation led authorities to a motel on Highway 19E in Elizabethton where they discovered two men allegedly exchanged money for sex with two girls ages 14 and 17 the night before.

Robelio Flores-Rivera, 26, and Adan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 35, were arrested Monday and booked into the Carter County jail.

Flores-Rivera is charged with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor, and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Vasquez-Rodriguez is charged with statutory rape, solicitation of a minor, and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Both are being held on a $50,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing with additional charges possible.

More information about the issue of human trafficking, along with Tennessee’s efforts to hold traffickers accountable can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.