10th grader charged with bringing gun to Hunters Lane High

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 10th grade student was charged Tuesday with bringing a gun onto school property.

Metro police say a loaded .22 caliber pistol was found inside the student’s parked car at Hunters Lane High School.

Officers reportedly approached the student after an anonymous note slid under an office door said he had a gun.

The 16-year-old reportedly said he might have a gun when asked and allowed officers to check his car, according to a press release. The pistol was found under the driver’s seat.

The 16-year-old said he bought the gun on the street for protection. He was taken to juvenile detention.