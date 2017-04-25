Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody after fight leads to shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville.

Metro police were called to the 200 block of Fawnwood Court near the Briley Parkway and Interstate 24 interchange around 7:10 p.m.

Authorities told News 2 an altercation broke out between four to five men before multiple shots were fired.

One person was hit and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His or her identity has not been released.

It’s unclear at this time if the person in custody will be charged.

