Woman arrested in connection to husband’s death in Rhea County

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rhea County woman was arrested and charged in connection to her husband’s death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the death of Thomas Wilkey Jr. on Monday shortly after his body was found.

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department discovered the 51-year-old dead inside his home on Walkerton Road in Dayton.

During the course of the investigation, agents reportedly developed information leading to Wilkey’s wife, Patricia Wilkey, as the individual responsible.

The 50-year-old woman was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide. She’s currently beind held without bond in the Rhea County jail.