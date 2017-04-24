VIDEO: How flooding in Middle Tennessee developed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our weekend washout is history, but the residual effects are still being felt.

Flooding remains a threat for portions of the Duck River in Humphreys and Hickman counties. Smaller creeks and streams around the region remain swollen, leading to water on roadways. If there is high water ahead of you on the road, turn around and take an alternative route.

When it comes to flooding, there are two keys, overall rainfall totals, and rainfall intensity. Several waves of rain came through from Friday to Sunday with high rates of rainfall – nearly 3 inches per hour.

For an immediate threat of flash flooding (or instant flooding), intensity is extremely important to monitor. Not only can small streams and creeks fill up quickly, but storm drains can’t catch up sometimes, leading to high water in an instant. Flash flooding with this system was not widespread, but there were pockets of flooding on several streets.

The rainfall totals, which ranged from 4-6 inches, can produce flooding even a day or two following the event. It takes time for all of the water to flow into area streams and rivers. All rivers are fed by multiple arteries. If each artery, or creek/stream, pushes in too much water, the river will overfill and flooding can occur. One example is the Duck River in Centerville, which should slowly drip below flood stage by Monday afternoon.

Now just sit back and relax as there are a few dry weather days ahead.