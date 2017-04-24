Tennessee lawmakers give final OK to Haslam’s IMPROVE Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers gave a final vote Monday on Governor Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, which increases the gas tax to fund roadwork and cuts other taxes.

The House cast a 67-21 vote Monday, which now allows Haslam to soon sign the bill into law.

Both chambers passed the bill Wednesday but it went back to the House to resolve a difference over property tax relief for veterans.

Under the act, the state of Tennessee will see its first gas tax hike since the late 80s. The eventual increase will amount to 6 cents per gallon for gas and 10 cents per gallon for diesel.

It also cuts taxes in areas such as grocery sales, corporate taxes on manufacturers, and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.