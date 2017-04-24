Tennessee lawmakers expected to give final OK to roads bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee House is poised to put the finishing touch on months of work on Gov. Bill Haslam’s bill that increases the gas tax to fund roadwork and cuts other taxes.

The House is expected to cast a final favorable vote Tuesday, which then would let the Republican governor sign the bill into law.

Both chambers passed the bill Wednesday, but left a property tax break for disabled veterans unresolved.

Senators amended the legislation to increase property tax relief to disabled veterans to up to $175,000 in property value, from $100,000 currently.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell says she’s fine with that break and assumes her members are too.

The bill also cuts sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturers and tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.