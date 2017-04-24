Teenagers crash into woman’s East Nashville home with stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville family has nowhere to go after two teenagers crashed into their home with a stolen car Sunday night.

Police say a Ford Fusion was seen speeding down North Second Street around 7:40 p.m. when the driver tried to turn right onto Grace Street.

The car flipped several times and crashed into Rhonda Gordon’s bedroom.

She told News 2 she was with her fiancé and daughter in Maury County when it happened.

“We would’ve been in the hospital right now in bad condition if we would’ve been at home,” Gordon told News 2. “So I’m just thankful that we wasn’t here.”

But their beloved shih-tzu Chubbles was home.

“I was like we’re just going to pray that ain’t nothing happened to him,” she said. “I just hit the gas pedal.”

Thankfully, Chubbles was OK, but Gordon came home to find a car in her bedroom.

The bedroom wall is now destroyed. Her TV, stereo, and pictures were all broken. She estimates about $5,000 worth of damage to her property.

While she’s in a bad spot–she doesn’t have renters insurance–she can’t help but think about the teen suspects.

“It just hurt me to know that it was kids that were driving,” she said. “They could’ve killed themselves. I just don’t understand what’s going on today. I just don’t understand what in the world with these kids.”

Metro police are still looking for the suspects. They were described two black males who appeared to be juveniles. If you have any information, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

