Tad Cummins due in federal court Monday afternoon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, is due in federal court in California Monday afternoon.

Cummins, 50, was arrested and Elizabeth Thomas was rescued from a cabin in an isolated part of northern California last Thursday.

He will remain jailed in Sacramento, California, until his return to Tennessee.

Mark Gwyn, director for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said late last week the agency is still working to determine is Cummins was helped by anyone during their more than month-long disappearance.

Thomas has since been reunited with her family in Tennessee. Her older sister told News 2 on Sunday that Thomas is in a mental health facility receiving treatment.

“She was abducted and she’s grateful to be home. She is very happy. She’s just so happy to get food and coffee and showering,” Kat Bozeman said.

