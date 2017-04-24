Strawberry season begins in middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strawberry season is here and patches across middle Tennessee are opening up.

The early freeze hurt some crops, but most farms around the area have recovered.

At Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, they’re opening up so the public can handpick their berries.

Batey Farms operator Brandon Whitt said they did lose some berries due to the late freeze, but says they recovered nicely since the season was on track to start very early.

Whitt says to keep up with their schedule on their Facebook page since the weather can change things day to day,