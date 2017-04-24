Predators focus on Round 2 after sweeping Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After sweeping the Blackhawks in the first round of the playoffs, the Nashville Predators are now focusing on Round 2.

The hometown team was on the ice Monday preparing to take on the St. Louis Blues. The practice days are crucial in keeping their momentum going after a five day break.

“[We have to] make sure our minds are ready, have some good practices,” Captain Mike Fisher said. “I think we are… you know, it’s playoff time. We are excited. This week we’ve had a few days off of rest and it’s back to business again.”

News 2’s Joe Leadingham is off to St. Louis as the Preds take on the Blues Wednesday night.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. in St. Louis.