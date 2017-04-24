PHOTOS: Some of Tennessee’s inmates on Death Row

The state of Tennessee has a total of 61 inmates on Death Row. The last execution in the state was in Dec. 2009. Howard Willis is the next inmate scheduled to be executed in the state.
