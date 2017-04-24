The state of Tennessee has a total of 61 inmates on Death Row. The last execution in the state was in Dec. 2009. Howard Willis is the next inmate scheduled to be executed in the state.

PHOTOS: Some of Tennessee’s inmates on Death Row View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sedrick Clayton, 33, is the youngest person on Death Row in Tennessee. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction) Christa Pike is the only woman on Tennessee's Death Row. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction) David Miller has been on Tennessee's Death Row the longest - since March 1982. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction) Cecil Johnson is the last person who was executed in Tennessee. His execution was Dec. 2, 2009. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction) Leonard Young, 72, is the oldest person on Death Row. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction) Howard Willis currently has an execution date set for July 12, 2017.(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction)