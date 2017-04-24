Man arrested after reportedly assaulting two maids at Opryland hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Nashville after allegedly sexually assaulting two maids in the Opryland Hotel.

According to two separate arrest affidavits, Anthony Patton has been charged in two sexual battery incidents from last June and September.

In one instance Patton allegedly offered the maid money for sex. When she refused, he reportedly attempted to force himself on her before she was able to leave the room.

In the second report, the victim told police Patton grabbed her when they were looking for a phone that the suspect told the victim he had lost.

Patton was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of sexual battery. His bond has been set at $50,000.