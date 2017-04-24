‘It was a rough time for us’: Metro officer returns to work after being shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro officer has returned to the force after he was shot while on duty in an East Nashville motel.

Officer Terrance McBride has been praised nationwide, but he told News 2 he’s just happy to be back on patrol.

You may have spotted blue lights last December filling the morning sky along Trinity Lane. Reports of a wanted man in a hotel room had led to shots fired and a wounded Metro officer.

Officers soon flocked to Vanderbilt University Medical Center as McBride prepared for surgery.

Inside Metro’s East Precinct, a plaque hangs high on a wall reminding all of the dangers ahead. The plaque is a memorial for fallen officers from the station.

“We don’t get to see a lot of positivity in an eight and a half hour shift,” noted McBride, as he prepared for his.

Officer McBride joined Metro four years ago, but his visit to the Cumberland Inn is still fresh in his mind.

It was 26-year-old Kathleen Daly that answered the door.

“She seems a little fidgety,” explained McBride. “We ask her if she’s the only one in there; she says yes.”

Unbeknownst to McBride, or fellow officer Ky Luu, 43-year-old parolee Paul Hardesty hid in the bathroom armed with a shotgun.

“I never even saw his face. It was that small of a crack,” said McBride. “Then all of a sudden just a ‘boom’ from around the side of the door.”

Officers Luu and McBride returned fire. Hardesty took his own life.

Adrenaline soon gave way to pain for McBride.

“I seen a hole in my jacket, seen some flesh hanging out,” said McBride. “A hole in my arm the size of an orange.”

Surgeries would begin hours later. In the weeks that followed, McBride says he would have four total procedures, including two skin grafts.

McBride credits family and faith for his swift recovery, as he and his wife anxiously await a third member of their family.

“It was a rough time for us. My wife was in her first trimester, I had just been shot, so we had a lot going on,” said McBride.

This reserved night officer has now been thrust into the limelight. He has since been recognized by his department and by the city as a whole.

Thousands of fans took to their feet at a Predators game for a standing ovation.

“I don’t like a lot of publicity, but it was pretty cool,” said McBride.

The officer, though, is most at home on the quiet dark streets of East Nashville.

“It’s not too bad. I enjoy it,” added McBride while cruising in his patrol car.

In his car during his News 2 interview was a letter from Arizona. A woman was who had lost her father to the force years before was reaching out.

“Dear Officer McBride, I’m sorry this letter is so long overdue,” said McBride, clutching the letter. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family as well.”

These kinds words from a stranger lent McBride a moment of gratitude with just seven hours left on a midnight shift.

The woman McBride and Luu first encountered at the Cumberland Inn faces a number of charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Her case will go before a grand jury.