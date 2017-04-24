In past month, Nashville sees at least 5 cases involving teens, stolen cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over the last month in Nashville, there have been at least five instances of teen violence involving car thefts, the use of weapons, and commission of a felony.

On March 12, a 14-year-old surrendered himself and was charged with carjacking someone on Gatewood Avenue.

On April 8, a 16-year-old was arrested after a 59-year-old man had his Jeep taken at gunpoint while washing it.

On April 13, three teenagers were arrested by officers in South Nashville after they were spotted in a stolen Chevy Malibu that had been used in two robberies. The teens, two of whom were 18 and one 15, were reportedly in the car filled with marijuana smoke and a semi-automatic handgun in plain view.

On April 15, officers found two more teenagers, ages 14 and 16, in a stolen car. They reportedly had a gun and attempted to evade officers on foot. They were taken into custody and the stolen vehicle released back to the owner.

And then on April 21, last Friday morning, two teenagers were caught running from Metro police after reportedly firing weapons and breaking into a house while using a stolen car.

It happened on Glenpark Drive near Dunailie Drive where Candace Dunham’s backyard fence was broken, presumably by the teenagers.

“I think it is awful. I don’t like it one bit,” she told News 2.

Because of what happened next door, the South Nashville resident says she no longer feels safe in her home of 40 years.

“I saw the police with a big rifle,” Dunham said.

Two teenagers, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Kentrell Walton, were arrested in the case. They’re accused of stealing from the house around the corner from Dunham, taking electronics and two long guns.

Somehow, at some point, shot were fired. Police say the stolen car they were allegedly riding in had bullet holes in it, as did the house they’re accused of burglarizing on Dunailie Drive.

By the time police arrived, the spotted that car parking in the driveway next to Dunham’s home. Authorities say when officers approached, the teenagers took off running.

“It is crazy. It is one more reason I want to move,” said Dunham. “We have to do something to get the teens to stay in school. Why were these guys out of school?”

Both teenagers were charged with aggravated burglary, gun possession, drug possession, and felony theft.

