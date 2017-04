HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are searching for a 12-year-old boy Monday evening.

Police said Lane Matteson walked away from his home on Jamestown Place around 1 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and was barefoot.

Lane is around 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-822-1111.