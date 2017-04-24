Franklin businessman Bill Lee officially kicks off campaign for governor

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin businessman Bill Lee officially kicked off his campaign for governor on Monday.

Lee is a Tennessee native and is the chairman of the Lee Company, which was founded by his grandfather.

The 57-year-old candidate said he plans to go on an RV tour of the Volunteer State and visit all 95 counties in 95 days.

“I have spent most of my life waking up in the morning thinking about how I can make life better for my employees, and one day, I had a sense, ‘What if it were my job to wake up in the morning and make life better for six-and-a-half million people in Tennessee?’”

He continued, “That was compelling to me and drove me to explore this option for me – given my passions and experiences – that’s why I’m running for governor.”

Lee joins Republican Randy Boyd and Democrat Karl Dean in the race for governor.