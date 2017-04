ROBERSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family of three and their two cats are safe after a fire started at their home in Greenbriar.

According to Smokey Barn News, the fire started at a home on Rose Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A neighbor told Smokey Barn News they noticed the fire and ran to the backyard and yelled at someone inside to get out.

Firefighters said nearly 70 percent of the home was lost in the fire.