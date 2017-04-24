Facts about Tennessee’s Death Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the state of Arkansas prepares for its first double execution in the United States since 2000, News 2 is looking at Tennessee’s Death Row.

In the state of Tennessee, there are currently 61 inmates on Death Row.

Cecil Johnson was the last person executed in Tennessee. His execution was on Dec. 2, 2009.

Currently, Leonard Young is the oldest inmate on Death Row. The 72-year-old was convicted in Shelby County and has been on Death Row since 2002.

At 33-years-old, Sedrick Clayton is the youngest inmate on Tennessee’s Death Row. He was convicted in Shelby County and is the last person sentenced to Death Row.

David Miller, 59, has been on Death Row the longest – since March 1982. He was convicted in Knox County.

Howard Willis is currently scheduled to be executed on July 12, 2017.

Christa Pike is the only woman on Death Row in the state. The 41-year-old woman has been there since March 1996 and was convicted in Knox County.

The men on Death Row are housed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. Female offenders who are sentenced to death are at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville.

*Information from the Tennessee Department of Correction.

