Documents reveal Cummins planned to go to Mexico with Thomas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In documents obtained by News 2, it was revealed that Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas, planned to go to Mexico with the teen.

According to the court-filed documents, Cummins wanted to take the 15-year-old south of the border to Mexico and beyond for “his own purposes.”

Prior to leaving Tennessee on March 13, authorities say Cummins “began plotting his escape” with Thomas from the moment he was suspected of having an improper relationship with her earlier this year.

RELATED: Timeline of search for Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins

Documents show Cummins obtained a small watercraft and conducted a test run to cross into Mexico from San Diego, California.

The 50-year-old also reportedly indicated he planned to seek passage to countries further south of Mexico.

During their time on the run, a total of 38 days, Cummins allegedly traveled through nine states, sometimes in disguise, with Thomas, disabled the GPS on his 2015 Nissan Rogue and switched license plates twice.

PHOTOS: Inside Tad Cummins’ California cabin

According to documents, Cummins admitted he obtained an electronic device while he and Thomas were on the run for the purpose of monitoring news outlets on the investigation into their disappearance.

Surveillance video has been recovered from various places Cummins visited while on the run. Prosecutors also say Cummins gave a post-arrest confession. Details of the confession weren’t released.

Cummins remains jailed in Sacramento, California. It is unknown when he will be returned to Tennessee.

Thomas was reunited with her family on Friday. Her sister told News 2 the teen is receiving treatment at a mental health facility.

Click here for complete coverage of the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.