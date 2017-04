NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Department of Children’s Services is investigating after two juveniles reportedly escaped a residential youth facility overnight Monday.

The two detainees escaped a dormitory at G4SStones River Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

DCS says the pair took off around 12:30 a.m.

The agency said Stones River has a fence but there is not a razor wire across the top.

A description of the two was not immediately released.