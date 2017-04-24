As budget deadline looms, Trump pushes border wall funding

By Published:
President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. Young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children can "rest easy," the president said Friday, telling the "dreamers" they will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, said his administration is "not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a budget deadline looming, President Donald Trump plans a whirlwind of activities seeking to highlight accomplishments, And he’ll do it while putting fresh pressure on congressional Democrats to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, even if that pressure risks a possible government shutdown.

Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this coming week juggling a renewed health care push and his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.

The 100-day mark falls on Saturday, the same day government could shut down without a budget deal. Trump has announced a rally in Pennsylvania that day.