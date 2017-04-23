Woman rescued after car swept away by floodwaters in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews in Maury County rescued a woman after her car was swept away by floodwaters Saturday night.

It happened near Gillespie Lane around 9:30 p.m.

The Maury County Fire Department reported it determined the vehicle had been swept several hundred yards downstream upon their arrival.

Some helpful civilians with ATVs were able to navigate the trails near the creek and find where the vehicle had become stuck.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Her daughter had made it safely out of the vehicle and onto land before first responders arrived.

The fire department said the water was only six to eight inches deep at the time but still able to sweep the vehicle away.

No additional information was released.