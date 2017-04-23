VIDEO: Kenny G gives spontaneous charity performance on Delta flight

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Famous saxophonist Kenny G performed in Clearwater, Florida Friday night, but gave another impromptu performance on a flight leaving the Sunshine State.

Kenny G was on board a Delta Airlines flight leaving Tampa International Airport and heading to Los Angeles Saturday morning.

The saxophonist was sitting next to a woman who was raising money for charity, and he agreed to play on the plane for donations.

Kenny G walked up and down the plane aisle playing his saxophone and collected more than $2,000 for the charity.