Second round playoff schedule released for Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NHL released the schedule for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here are the dates for the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues:

Wednesday, April 26 7 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis

Friday, April 28 7 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis

Sunday, April 30 2 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville

Tuesday, May 2 8:30 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville

Friday, May 5 TBD Nashville at St. Louis

Sunday, May 7 TBD St. Louis at Nashville

Tuesday, May 9 TBD Nashville at St. Louis