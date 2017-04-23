Republican Bill Lee joining Tennessee governor’s race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Franklin businessman Bill Lee says he’s jumping into the Tennessee governor’s race.

The 57-year-old Lee is chairman of the Lee Co., which was founded by his grandfather.

The company’s services include plumbing, electrical and HVAC for residential, business and government customers.

The only other Republican candidate actively campaigning around the state is Randy Boyd, Gov. Bill Haslam’s former education adviser and economic development commissioner.

Republican state Sen. Mark Green has put his gubernatorial ambitions on hold since being nominated by President Donald Trump to become the next secretary of the Army.