PHOTOS: Inside Tad Cummins’ California cabin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Images were released Saturday from the inside of Tad Cummins’ cabin where he and Elizabeth Thomas stayed before they were discovered by police.

The cabin, which is under construction, does not have electricity.

A small grill can be seen on the floor, along with rice, tortillas and other food items.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation removed certain items from the cabin as evidence.

