NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the fourth weekend of the month, so it’s flea market time!

Today is the last day and the Nashville Fairgrounds are open until 4 p.m. and don’t forget your $5 to park.

It’s also the last day of the Wild West Comedy Festival.

Tonight Saturday Night Lives’ Jay Pharoah is at Zanies at 7 p.m. and Larry The Cable Guy is at the Ryman at 7 p.m.