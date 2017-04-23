Nashville overpass named after Bishop Joseph Walker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The overpass on Jefferson Street next to Nashville’s Mount Zion Church now has a new name.

The overpass, which is located at Interstate 40 and 65, is now named after Bishop Joseph Walker in honor of his service to the city.

A ceremony was held Sunday morning, at Mount Zion’s Old Hickory Boulevard location.

This also marked Bishop Walker’s 25th anniversary in ministry.

He began his career at Mount Zion when he was 24-years-old. He only had 175 members at the time, but today membership stands at 30,000.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry spoke at Sunday’s dedication. She said this was the perfect way to honor the bishop.

“You are a bridge builder. And now there is a bridge that is a physical embodiment of your ministry. We are so grateful for you, bishop. Thank you so much,” said Barry.

Metro councilmembers Erica Gilmore and Fred O’Connell co-sponsored the bill to name the overpass after Walker.

The bill to rename the overpass was approved unanimously earlier this month.