Man shot during robbery in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot during a robbery attempt in a West Nashville parking lot early Sunday morning.

It happened on Premier Drive near the Rolling Hills Apartments around 3:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was sitting in a truck with another man when they were approached by a man wearing all-white clothing.

The suspect demanded the two give him money and one of them gave him a cell phone.

The situation escalated and the suspect fired several shots, grazing one of the men in the truck in his chest.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly ran off into a nearby wooded area and K-9 officers were brought in to assist with the search.

No solid suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.