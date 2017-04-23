Funeral for Hale Moss to be held Monday

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A funeral will be held Monday for a beloved member of the Wilson County community.

Friends and family will gather to say goodbye to Hale Moss, who is also known as “Mr. Wilson County Fair.”

There will be a visitation from noon until 3 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, with the funeral immediately following.

RELATED: Hale Moss, better known as ‘Mr. Wilson County Fair,’ dies after stroke

The venue will be decorated to honor Moss and all the work he did to make the Wilson County Fair a national attraction.

Moss, a longtime businessman who ran the Moss Florist and Garden Center in Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday night after suffering a stroke as he was going into the Wilson County Commission meeting. He was 68-years-old.

For 36 years, Moss was also the face, voice, and organizer of the annual Wilson County State Fair.

The event is the largest fair in the state and draws hundreds of thousands of people each August.