Fire damages Murfreesboro apartment building

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire damaged several units of a Murfreesboro apartment building Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the Carrington Park Apartments on Rideout Lane shortly before 5 p.m.
When they arrived to the scene, flames were shooting through the roof of building K and there was heavy smoke.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
About 12 units were damaged, and those affected will be placed in hotels overnight.
