Fire damages Murfreesboro apartment building

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire damaged several units of a Murfreesboro apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Carrington Park Apartments on Rideout Lane shortly before 5 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, flames were shooting through the roof of building K and there was heavy smoke.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

About 12 units were damaged, and those affected will be placed in hotels overnight.

