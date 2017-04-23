California sheriff’s office explains capture of Tad Cummins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Northern California sheriff’s office credits its special response team with the arrest of Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping his former student Elizabeth Thomas.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the team set up a perimeter around the cabin Cummins and Thomas were staying in.

When Cummins was spotted Thursday morning, he was taken into custody and Elizabeth was rescued.

Nashville area native, Griffin Barry, is credited with recognizing Cummins as the subject of the AMBER alert and alerting authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the goal was to avoid a hostage situation.

“We want everyone to go home safe. We want victims, suspects and law enforcement to go home safe,” said Kelly Giordano with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

“That’s what it took with this particular case, it took patience. And they could have gone in that morning at first light and kicked the door in, but safety is their first concern,” added Giordano.

Elizabeth is now back with her family after being missing for nearly six weeks.

Cummins is expected to appear in Federal court to be arraigned in Sacramento Monday. He will remain in custody in Sacramento, California, until his return to Tennessee.

