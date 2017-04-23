46-year-old woman hit by car in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 46-year-old woman was hit by a car in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

Clarksville police said she was hit while walking north along Fort Campbell Boulevard just after midnight.

She was hit by a car driven by a 35-year-old man.

Police said she was on the edge of the road when she was hit.

She was transported to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately released.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.