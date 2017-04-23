21-year-old charged in fatal road rage shooting near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect was arrested in Friday’s fatal road rage shooting near Nissan Stadium.

Metro police reported Frederick Owens Jr., 21, was taken into custody for shooting and killing 32-year-old Deangelo Foxx.

Foxx was shot while in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Camry around 4:30 p.m.

According to a release, Foxx’s girlfriend was driving when she attempted to merge into traffic on Shelby Avenue.

Witnesses told police words were exchanged between them and the driver of a white Mercedes, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Owens, fired multiple shots into the Camry, striking Foxx.

Metro police said Foxx was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Owens fled eastbound on Shelby Avenue and abandoned the Mercedes in the James Cayce homes on South Seventh Street.

Surveillance video obtained by Metro police showed Owens leaving the Mercedes and entering the passenger side of a gray Ford Fusion with a red bumper.

Officers stopped the Ford around 6:30 p.m. on Firth Drive and Owens was taken into custody.

He admitted his involvement in the fatal shooting to detectives during an interview, according to a release.

Owens was charged with criminal homicide with a bond of $1 million.

He has previous convictions for aggravated assault, drug possession and evading arrest.

Foxx’s death is the third fatal road rage shooting in Davidson County since September 2016.

In September, Christopher Sparks was shot and killed on Ed Temple Boulevard during an apparent verbal argument with at least one occupant in another car. His murder has yet to be solved.

On Christmas morning, a delivery driver for The Tennessean shot and killed 31-year-old Graeme Whinery after Whinery approached him with a knife in traffic and punched him in the face.