2 men found shot after pursuit in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Police are investigating after two men were shot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting in a business parking lot in the 2500 block of Whitfield Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

According to a press release, bail bond agents believed a man with warrants on file was inside a Nissan car in the parking lot.

During an attempt to serve the warrants, shots were fired and the suspected vehicle fled the scene, almost striking two bystanders.

The bondsmen entered two separate vehicles and chased the Nissan onto Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The Nissan stopped in the 2400 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard, where police discovered two men inside with gunshot wounds, according to Clarksville police.

One man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released.

Detectives are still trying to sort out what exactly occurred and the investigation is ongoing.