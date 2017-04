WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 840 early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Carter’s Creek exit.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people were injured in the crash. They were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes near the scene were closed three hours and have since reopened.

No additional information was released.