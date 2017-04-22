Wilson County officials rescue man holding on to light pole in high water

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was rescued Saturday afternoon after he was trapped in high water in Lebanon.

It happened on South Cumberland Street near the Jack in the Box.

The man was holding on to a light pole and was surrounded by high water.

RELATED: Strong storms, flooding impact Middle Tennessee

The Lebanon Fire Department Water Rescue, WEMA and other officials pulled him to safety.

They’re reminding residents to be careful and to not go into rushing water.

PHOTOS: Flooding across Middle Tennessee

Wilson County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:45 p.m.

For the latest weather alerts, visit wkrn.com/alerts.