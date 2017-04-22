TBI: Lebanon woman tried to hire someone to kill ex-husband

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon woman was arrested and charged for reportedly trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating 41-year-old Julia Adams on April 18 after they learned that she asked an acquaintance to find someone to kill her ex.

Three days later, Adams met with an undercover TBI agent and reportedly agreed to pay $5,000 for the killing.

Authorities arrested Adams on Friday night and charged her with solicitation of first degree murder.

She was booked into the Wilson County Jail and is currently being held without bond.